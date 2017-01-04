Rapper Wale Becomes The Latest Victim Of Tomi Lahren’s Wrath

Looks like Wale’s in the crosshairs of Jay Z’s “rap muse” Tomi Lahren after his mispronunciation of her name in a new song drew her ire.
Wale released his song “Smile” to the web on Wednesday morning that includes a slick reference to the popular conservative talking head and her recent interviews with The Breakfast Club and Trevor Noah that ruffled a lot of feathers. while his lines were clever, he doesn’t exactly say Lahren’s name correctly, either on accident or maybe by design since rappers do tend to bend words to make them work from time to time.
“The Alt Rights hate us
Some back baby mommas hate us
We only learn half of the drama, other side crazy
On behalf of Charlamange I’m sure he ain’t trading sides
Maybe I should meet Tami Lauren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her
Trainor, she miseducated anyway
Prolly hate the color of my face
I’m just a young black rapping ass African
Ain’t never wanted to have it and now he has it his own way”
Someone must’ve pulled Lahren’s coat to the reference because she directed a tweet at Wale suggesting her learn how to pronounce her name if was going to use it in his rhymes. “So if you’re gonna put someone in a song…diss ’em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time @Wale,” she wrote.
Of course, Wale’s no stranger to Twitter back-and-forth, so he mockingly replied “Ok Tammy.”
Victim? C’mon Gotti, this shit is innocuous.
New group for 2017 Tami, Tammy, Tomi. but seriously, remember when Rap was good? been along time Rap, get your shit right.
i hate to be one of those “we miss old tss” but bruh…this is a non article, this song is too dope to be hidden in some twitter nonsense. and can we please stop giving this woman a wider platform…jeebus
Tomi is making America great again….or for the first time, hard to tell.
Make TSS Great Again