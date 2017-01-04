Rapper Wale Becomes The Latest Victim Of Tomi Lahren’s Wrath

Getty/The Blaze

Looks like Wale’s in the crosshairs of Jay Z’s “rap muse” Tomi Lahren after his mispronunciation of her name in a new song drew her ire.

Wale released his song “Smile” to the web on Wednesday morning that includes a slick reference to the popular conservative talking head and her recent interviews with The Breakfast Club and Trevor Noah that ruffled a lot of feathers. while his lines were clever, he doesn’t exactly say Lahren’s name correctly, either on accident or maybe by design since rappers do tend to bend words to make them work from time to time.

“The Alt Rights hate us

Some back baby mommas hate us

We only learn half of the drama, other side crazy

On behalf of Charlamange I’m sure he ain’t trading sides

Maybe I should meet Tami Lauren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her

Trainor, she miseducated anyway

Prolly hate the color of my face

I’m just a young black rapping ass African

Ain’t never wanted to have it and now he has it his own way”

Someone must’ve pulled Lahren’s coat to the reference because she directed a tweet at Wale suggesting her learn how to pronounce her name if was going to use it in his rhymes. “So if you’re gonna put someone in a song…diss ’em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time @Wale,” she wrote.

Of course, Wale’s no stranger to Twitter back-and-forth, so he mockingly replied “Ok Tammy.”