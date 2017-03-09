Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of one of the most influential and beloved rappers to ever hold a microphone: The Notorious B.I.G. While Biggie worked with a lot of folks during his short time on Earth, without any doubt his closest collaborator was Sean “Diddy” Combs. This morning, the Bad Boy founder took to Twitter and posted an emotional tribute to his departed friend.

“Shout out to all the loved one out there across the world, the true B.I.G. fans,” Diddy began in a video he posted to Twitter. “ For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives. That has basically been responsible…for the legend of our careers. He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good. On this day we’re gonna reflect on him, because we miss him. 20 years later, time heals all wounds, but this wound ain’t healed yet.”

After saying his piece, Diddy shared a couple more tributes. The first came from Fabolous who rapped the Biggie song “It Was All A Dream.”

He also posted one from Belly, that implored people to share their favorite Biggie verse while adding the hashtag, #WeMissYouBig

You can watch Diddy’s full, emotion-packed tribute in the video clip above.