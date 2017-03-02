Watch Future Perform The ‘HNDRXX’ Standout ‘Incredible’ On Ellen

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After dropping two albums in recent weeks, Future seems to be everywhere these days, and so it makes perfect sense that he’d log an appearance during daytime television. The “Super Trapper” showed up on Ellen on Wednesday where, backed by a live band, he busted out a joyful rendition of the HNDRXX standout “Incredible.”

Even if “Mask Off” and “Draco” are the superior songs, “Incredible” is maybe the best possible selection to perform in front of the daytime crowd. It’s one of the lighter tracks in Future’s most arsenal; the one where he raps about true love and hot yoga.

A few days ago, Ellen’s show made waves among rap fans, raising speculation that Future might be dropping a third album in the wake of both Future and HNDRXX.

Before the episode made it to air, a Reddit user noticed the description and shared the news:

“Plus, one of the biggest rappers in music, FUTURE is on the show today! He’ll be performing a song from his upcoming CD, HNDRXX. He has the #1 album in the country this week with Future, and is attempting to have three #1 albums in a row in three weeks – which will make him the first in history to do that! He’s bringing it all to Ellen!”

Though Future’s manager quickly took to Twitter to deny the rumor, it’s still only Thursday and anything is possible.