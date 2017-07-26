Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Compton rapper Ill Camille is one of the many criminally underrated rappers coming out of the greater Los Angeles area. Hopefully, the gritty video for “Black Gold” corrects that oversight.

Evoking the raw vocal quality of MC Lyte, with whom she most often draws comparisons and the social commentary of Queen Latifah — which Latifah believes is missing from the rap game at the moment — and combining them with the deft lyricism of her Compton compatriot, Kendrick Lamar, Camille is one of an up-and-coming generation of women in rap that’s been eschewing the rampant sexism of the industry to self-promote on the independent circuit, and do it better than many of the men.

“Black Gold” is produced by the frankly incredible trio of DJ Battlecat, DdotOmen and Paperboy Fabe, who contribute a soulful, hard-hitting beat, and comes off Camille’s stellar Heirloom full-length from earlier this year. The video takes viewers on a tour of South Central and Downtown Los Angeles, displaying both the sunshine and the shadows that accompany big city living.

The camera finds the beauty in struggle, portraying the day-to-day existence of LA’S shopkeepers, commuters and unfortunate homeless population while taking in oft-overlooked local landmarks like the West Angeles Church building, the county jail, downtown diamond district jewelry shops, as Camille details the ups and downs of living hand-to-mouth and getting by in America. Watch it up above and look for much more out of Camille coming soon.