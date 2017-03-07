Watch Joey Badass’s Powerful, Politically-Charged New Video ‘Land Of The Free’

Real Talk Editor
03.07.17

Joey Badass’ next album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ already figures to be one of the more hotly anticipated releases of 2017, but to help stir the buzz even more, the Brooklyn rapper recently unveiled a brand new, and tremendously powerful video for his song “Land of the Free.” Directed by Badass himself, along with Nathan R. Smith, both the film and the song provide a deep, evocative social commentary on the state of race relations in America.

The clip opens with a montage of images set in a stark desert setting. Midway through, the scene changes to reveal a line of minorities standing in front of a firing squad of white people who gun them down until Joey intervenes and lowers their weapons. The next image is of a burning cross surrounded by four hooded KKK members who stand by as Badass is apparently lynched. One of them takes off his hood and replaces it with what appears to be a policeman’s hat.

According to a press release, Badass “intends on addressing the current state of the world in 2017 from his point of view.” His latest song “Land of the Free” certainly achieves that goal. One of the opening lines to “Land of the Free,” really says it all, “Can’t change the world unless we change ourselves / Die from the sickness if we don’t seek the help.”

Joey Badass’ sophomore album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ is set to drop on April 7.

