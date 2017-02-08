Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just in case anyone forgot, Young M.A. wants everyone to remember that she’s got bars and she’s not afraid at all to get freaky deaky with her rhymes. In conjunction with her newly published cover story for Fader‘s first ‘Sex’ issue, the BK spitter delivered an extra raw a capella freestyle that follows the theme.

“Your body, I’ma lift it, Place you on the counter, Usually I eat, but tonight, I’ma devour, The fried chicken cookin’, she knockin’ over the flour, F*ck it, we’ll clean it after, the chicken, we’ll eat it after,” she spits while describing how it’s going down between her and a shorty of her choice.

The new freestyle is only a taste of what’s to come for M.A as she prepares her next project. She knows expectations are high and fans are ready, but she’s not allowing either to rush the process.

“I know people are looking forward to an album from me, but I don’t think it needs to be rushed either,” she told Fader. “Nowadays albums don’t come out as frequent as they used to, so I’m not too sure if I’ma drop an album as soon as people would think. I’m just trying to go off a vibe: how they feeling this, how they feeling that?”

While there’s no set date mentioned for when said project will release, rest assured M.A.’s working on crafting material fans will feel in more ways than one.