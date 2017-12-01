Wiz Khalifa Jokes About Getting Lil Uzi Vert’s Platinum Plaque for ‘XO Tour Lif3’

Wiz Khalifa is one of the most accomplished rappers in the game. He has two platinum albums, a gold album, and a host of other platinum singles. Being presented with plaques for his work is nothing new to the Pittsburgh rhymer, but the Taylor gang boss is apparently still getting used to getting awards for his artist’s music.

Wiz posted an Instagram video celebrating the success of Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Lif3,” the irresistible Lil Uzi Vert song that was seemingly impossible to walk a couple city blocks without hearing earlier this year. That ubiquity was quantified to the tune of 3,000,000 copies and an RIAA triple platinum certification. Just a year ago, Wiz signed the then-upstart Uzi to Taylor Gang, and the acquisition is already paying dividends as we head into 2018.

Wiz is elated at Uzi’s achievement, but his contrived confusion at why the plaque has his name on it is amusing. It seems like the people at the RIAA could have been a bit more nuanced by specifying that he’s one of Uzi’s labelheads and not presenting it as if he’s the artist who made the song. Given that they’re overseeing records that gross millions of dollars, you’d think they could have sprung for a plaque with different wording.

Wiz is looking to get another plaque of his own soon though, as he recently dropped his Laugh Now, Fly Later album.

