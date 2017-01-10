MTV Is Giving World Star Hip Hop An Even Bigger Platform

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

World Star Hip Hop has become synonymous with real life behavior going viral online for years. Now, they will look to translate their magic to the small screen with a new show set to air on MTV2.

The new series will be called World Star TV and it’s one of several new hip-hop related shows set to air beginning in February. Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital imprint will launch a series of their own called ADD-TV and Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne Tha God will be adventuring into a new live format.

World Star TV will be hosted by All Def Comedy Jam‘s Chris Powell and will incorporate elements of comedy, music, sports and more, capitalizing on all the things that helped make WSHH a key destination online. Powell will be joined by a group of tastemakers, comedians and correspondents to provide commentary on clips compiled from the website. In a similar vein, ADD-TV will be a three-episode, half-hour variety show that takes the best content from the online version and packages it for a television audience.

“World Star and All Def have a ton of credibility and reach with the same young, diverse, hip-hop-inspired audience that MTV2 speaks to on a daily basis, and bringing the brands together for TV felt like something that made tremendous sense to everyone,” said Eli Lehrer, head of development at MTV and exec at MTV2 to The Hollywood Reporter. “These new shows from two of the noisiest and most relevant digital brands speak to the same young, diverse audience as MTV2, and working to bring their voices to TV is a natural fit.”

World Star TV will air on February 3 in the 11pm EST time slot, followed by ADD TV at 11:30pm EST. Uncommon Sense Live is set to air on February 24 at 11:30pm EST.

Watch the teaser trailer for World Star TV above.