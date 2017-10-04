Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With a new album, The Saga Continues, in the works, Wu-Tang Clan is back to reclaim their crown as the dopest rap collective with the video for “People Say,” directed by Navegante.

Over a haunting loop of moans and groans produced by longtime collaborator Mathematics, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and Mastah Killah are joined by Redman to spit the sort of brick-bodied, punishing punchlines that many purists lament are missing from modern-day hip-hop, shouting out Fabolous, Manny Pacquiao, fight manager Al Hayman, and Marshawn Lynch in the process.

It truly is great to see the members of the Wu-Tang Clan cooperating with one another once again. Any scholar of the group’s history knows they spend about as much time bickering as they do recording and touring, but with The Saga Continues planned for release next week (October 13), ’90s rap fans will have a real project from the crew to dissect, as opposed to whatever the heck Martin Shkreli is trying to sell off before he goes to prison. If it’s true that the “Pharma Bro” was conned into doling out $2 million for a loose tracks compilation, while the rest of us get an official release from the legendary rap crew, it’s just more evidence to the fact that Wu-Tang Clan really ain’t nothing to f*ck with.