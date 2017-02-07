Wyclef Clarifies His Past Comment Comparing Young Thug To Tupac

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young Thug critics will have you know the eccentric Slime Season rapper is all kinds of trash and disgustingly overrated. But there’s just something about Thugga Thugga that reminds legendary musicians of past legendary musicians. Elton John was thought to have lost his everloving mind in 2015 when he compared Thug to John Lennon. The “Tiny Dancer” icon explained that Thug’s unique style reminded him of Lennon’s fearlessness. Last year, Wyclef Jean compared the 25-year-old trap star to Tupac. Clef got a lot of flack for the comparison but said it was taken on out of context.

The Haitian hitmaker was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday morning and clarified his hot take and said it was the “combination of Pac’s Thug Life tat and [Young Thug’s] Haiti tat, and the part of history that he chose to know,” that reminded Thug of the fallen rap great. Clef said he was “amazed” by Thugger’s love for Haiti and was stunned when the rapper started speaking on the island nation’s 1804 revolution.