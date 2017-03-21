Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Rapper, singer, and one-time Haitian Presidential candidate Wyclef Jean was put in handcuffs after a traffic stop in Los Angeles County at 1:30 AM on Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, Jean and two passengers were pulled over by Sheriff’s deputies after their car matched the description of another vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. Jean was also apparently wearing a Haitian bandana, which matched a similar red bandana that the suspect was allegedly wearing at the time.

TMZ reports that one of the passengers exited the vehicle abruptly to talk to the officers, while Jean moved his hand toward his waist, which caused officers to place him in handcuffs. He remained cuffed for the next six minutes. As Jean himself explained on Instagram.

“I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the bahavior of the LAPD.”

For what it’s worth, the actual robbery suspects were apparently apprehended around the same time as Jean was being detained. You can watch a clip of the incident in the singer’s Instagram post above.