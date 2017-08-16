uproxx

Florida rapper XXXTentacion has one shrewd fan base. The occasional violent moshpit notwithstanding, the XXL Freshman has managed to cultivate an audience willing to do anything to let him be heard. That includes up to a number of things such as nearly starting a riot after a Chicago show got cancelled earlier this year, XXX throwing hands himself and showing little empathy when a fan got stabbed the night he got knocked out at his own show.

What’s another way to prove your loyalty to XXXTentacion? That includes playing his breakthrough “Look At Me!” hit in church. A 16-year-old Brampton, Ontario teen currently faces charges of “mischief to religious property, disturbing a religious service and breach of recognizance” after hijacking a church service to pay worship to XXXtentacion instead.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

According to the Brampton Guardian, two teens had entered from a side door to the church and sat in the front row. Soon after the congregation finished singing “Alleluia” and awaited a guest priest’s remarks, the two boys ran up to the lectern, held up their cellphones to the microphone and press play.

Witnesses say that numerous parishioners were “visibly shaken” by the act, some even crying and wanting to deem the act a religious hate crime, though police aren’t looking into those kind of charges. “To the people attending, all they heard were profanities blaring in the most sacred space they have,” one woman told The Guardian.

XXXTentacion and attention, whether good or bad, are pretty much bedfellows at this point. Now it’s only a matter of time before he considers the Church of XXXTentacion an actual thing.