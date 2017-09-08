XXXTentacion’s Patterns Of Abuse Revealed In Extensive, Grisly Court Docs

09.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Editor’s note: The details contained in the below story are incredibly graphic. Reader discretion advised.

XXXtentacion’s exploits are well known; however, despite his music video hanging stunt, Eric Andre’s Twitter rant regarding XXX and Kodak Black’s reprehensible records of abuse, little has curbed the insane level of support he gets from fans — not even the truly disturbing allegations of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering.

However, fans may have a more difficult time justifying their support in the future, now that court documents from the above charges have come to light. Pitchfork has obtained and released the documents, which detail the extent of the abuse that he inflicted on his girlfriend. The incidents described are beyond horrifying.

A few of incidents are detailed below.

Around The Web

TAGSXXXTentacion

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP