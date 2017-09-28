Soundcloud

According to a report from Pitchfork, Florida rapper XXXTentacion’s trial for domestic abuse has been postponed indefinitely. Last October, XXXTentacion was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering, and currently has yet to be tried.

Despite court documents describing XXX’s pattern of grisly abuse against his pregnant ex-girlfriend surfacing recently, no new trial date has been set, after the original October 5 date was postponed. According to a court spokesperson, a hearing is still on the calendar for October 5, when the two sides are slated to discuss the matter.

“The prosecutor is ready to go to trial at any point,” the state attorney’s spokesperson told Pitchfork. “I cannot speak for the defense counsel.” The spokespeson said that both sides requested the postponement, in order for the prosecutor to set up questioning of defense witnesses. “However, at this point, the defense attorney has not yet made the defense witnesses available for us to depose,” the spokesperson revealed, “The defense attorney is now indicating he’s not free for the taking of the depositions until late October or early November.”

In the meantime, XXX’s debut album, 17 fell short of true growth, but that hardly matters. No matter how good the music is or isn’t, rappers like XXXTentacion don’t deserve support, they need anger management counseling, and in some cases, punishment.