XXXTentacion is back on social media after the short lived hiatus he took earlier this month. The 19-year-old performer from Florida told his fans he was “going to disappear for a while” in the middle of what could be considered one of the worst tours in history, considering it landed both him and fans in the hospital.

XXXTentacion was knocked out during a show in San Diego earlier this summer when someone ran past security to land a painful sucker punch while he was performing. Fans believed San Diego rapper, Rob Stone, was behind the attack because of the feuds between him and rapper Ski Mask, who is friends with XXX, but Rob denies any involvement.

The incident in San Diego incited a brawl in the crowd where someone was stabbed and hospitalized. This also lead the rapper to cancel the rest of the tour which was set to hit Santa Ana next.

After disappearing for a total of 13 days the rapper took to social media to show his excitement and to announce his album release date:

17 the album is to be released August 25. And XXX told fans in a series of Instagram stories that he thinks the album is “absolutely amazing.”

“It’s my first body of work, first official album release, and the first time I’ve put my all into a project,” he wrote. “I mean it when I say this project is absolutely amazing. If you listen to me to get hype or to not think, don’t buy this album. This one is for the depression, for the depressed ones, for the lost ones.”

It certainly seems like he’s trying for a less violent chapter. Look for the album out later this month