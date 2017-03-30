XXXTentacion Gets Out Of Jail And Immediately Calls Drake A B***h

Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

03.30.17 3 Comments

Yesterday, Florida rapper XXXTentacion was released from jail after being given probation for charges that included armed home invasion and aggravated battery. To be more specific, he reportedly punched and kicked his girlfriend who was pregnant at the time. In his first act after being released, XXXTentacion took to the radio airwaves to trash Drake for biting his flow from his “Look At Me” on Drizzy’s More Life track “KMT.”

“He is not a man. I think he’s a b***h, that’s a b***h move,” X said on Miami’s 103.5 The Beat. “Especially when I was in jail facing life, you know what I’m saying? If Drake would’ve came to my bond hearing, you know what I’m saying, that would’ve made my f**king day. If he had showed that he’s a hospitable person and that he’s really in this sh*t for the culture, rather than being a … taking my sh*t, running off with it and then putting it on his album, then he would’ve gotten my kudos, gotten my respect. I would’ve let him hop on the remix and take 100 percent royalty rate. I would’ve done it.”

XXXTentacion was indeed facing some serious time before he received probation and securing his release yesterday. According to the police report, on October 6, 2016, the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, physically attacked his girlfriend to the point that “both eyes became shut and victim could not not see.”

Check out his entire comments about Drake in the video below.

