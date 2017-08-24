if you thought I would "pretend" to kill myself for a publicity stunt you're fucking stupid A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

WARNING: The images in this post could be shocking and graphic.

A good portion of the hip-hop world paused Wednesday night at what appeared to be footage of enigmatic rapper XXXTentacion hanging himself – but he seems to be fine. After the disturbing video drew a groundswell of attention and speculation, XXX’s official instagram account posted a second video Wednesday night with a caption indicating that the incident wasn’t a publicity stunt, but what appears to be a clip from an upcoming music video. You can view the graphic video below, but note that it may be triggering.

17 official album cover A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

XXX has an album called 17 dropping tomorrow, and it seems like he sought to draw attention with the graphic, captionless IG clip which was a brutally realistic depiction of hanging from a tree. One look at the cover for 17 shows a noose right in the middle of the artwork.