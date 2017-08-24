WARNING: The images in this post could be shocking and graphic.
A good portion of the hip-hop world paused Wednesday night at what appeared to be footage of enigmatic rapper XXXTentacion hanging himself – but he seems to be fine. After the disturbing video drew a groundswell of attention and speculation, XXX’s official instagram account posted a second video Wednesday night with a caption indicating that the incident wasn’t a publicity stunt, but what appears to be a clip from an upcoming music video. You can view the graphic video below, but note that it may be triggering.
XXX has an album called 17 dropping tomorrow, and it seems like he sought to draw attention with the graphic, captionless IG clip which was a brutally realistic depiction of hanging from a tree. One look at the cover for 17 shows a noose right in the middle of the artwork.
Join The Discussion: Log In With