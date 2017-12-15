Uproxx

XXXTentacion is back behind bars. This morning a judge in Florida ruled that that the rapper violated his bond after prosecutors tagged him with seven new felony counts all relating to witness tampering and harassment. According to TMZ, authorities believe that XXXTentacion coerced the ex-girlfriend he’s accused of beating and falsely imprisoning into asking the charges against him to be dropped via a signed affidavit.

According to the witness’s deposition, XXX threatened her verbally over the phone. As she told the authorities, “They offered me to drop charges, right, but me knowing that you can’t drop charges like that, I was like, ‘Yeah, you can offer me money,’” she said. “They were like, ‘How much do you want?’ And I was like ‘3k.’”

“I advised the Judge and defense that the State has reasons to doubt the authenticity of the affidavit,” A spokesperson for the prosecution said in a written statement. “Moreover, the affidavit is not a legally binding document, and has no bearing on whether the State will or will not proceed.”

XXXTentacion is currently being held in jail without bond and will most likely remain there until whenever his trial begins. He is currently facing life in prison on the initial charges that he beat and imprisoned his pregnant girlfriend.