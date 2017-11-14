YouTube

If you can’t properly pronounce XXXtentacion, it may be OK to just say “drama” at this point. He’s currently awaiting trial on grisly domestic abuse allegations, but he still can’t find a way to lie low — even after claiming he was done with rap and pledging to donate money to domestic violence organizations. It seems like every time the mercurial Florida artist’s name is trending, it’s for controversy. Today is no different, as he took to Instagram to announce that he was jumped by the Migos’ entourage outside his hotel in LA.

#XXXTentacion says he was jumped in LA! 😳👀 @xxxtentacion #WSHH A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

He alleges in a series of Instagram posts that members of the Migos’ crew pointed a gun at him, his girlfriend, and a friend. And while he said in the initial video that he wanted to handle the issue “like a man,” presumably meaning he was taking the high road, he went on to make an odd post toward Migos member Offset’s fiance Cardi B, call Migos member Takeoff a “pussy,” and tell the group to “be careful.”

LOOK AT PUSSY ASS LIFT OFF RUNNINNNGGGG HAHAHHAA, I AINT GON LIE, I SMACKED THE FYE OUT THE BACK OFF THAT BOY SECURITY GUARD BALD AH HEAD AHAHAHHAHAH @yrntakeoff @migos LOLOL HOW YALL LEFT YALL HOMEBOY AHAHAHAHA A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:59pm PST