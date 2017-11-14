If you can’t properly pronounce XXXtentacion, it may be OK to just say “drama” at this point. He’s currently awaiting trial on grisly domestic abuse allegations, but he still can’t find a way to lie low — even after claiming he was done with rap and pledging to donate money to domestic violence organizations. It seems like every time the mercurial Florida artist’s name is trending, it’s for controversy. Today is no different, as he took to Instagram to announce that he was jumped by the Migos’ entourage outside his hotel in LA.
He alleges in a series of Instagram posts that members of the Migos’ crew pointed a gun at him, his girlfriend, and a friend. And while he said in the initial video that he wanted to handle the issue “like a man,” presumably meaning he was taking the high road, he went on to make an odd post toward Migos member Offset’s fiance Cardi B, call Migos member Takeoff a “pussy,” and tell the group to “be careful.”
