said I was going to stop making “music” but… I dont consider this “music” 😈 A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Well, that didn’t take very long at all. Only a week after claiming on Instagram that he was quitting music, Florida rapper XXXtentacion went on Instagram to preview new music. Of course, he tried to give himself a loophole by cracking that he doesn’t consider the music he previewed in the video post to actually be music. Ah, ok then.

Proclaiming that he was “tired of the hate,” XXX promised to step away from the business for a little while, but apparently, he’s either got a very short memory or an insatiable itch to create because he’s right back at it. This, of course, comes after he announced that he was ending his rumored $6 million contract with Capitol Records, which comes after a seemingly endless string of social media shenanigans that included a faked suicide, a typically vulgar response to the extensive abuse accusations against him, and even more threats to walk away from public life.

Yet, here he is, still making weird, half-baked songs for his endlessly patient and dedicated fans — although one wonders how long they can continue to support him not just after all this back-and-forth, but also after he’s been called out so many times for his erratic and often violent behavior. He may want to think about conserving whatever goodwill he has left before he eventually has to face the music.