#xxxtentacion was punched while performing at #RollingLoud . X was able to punch the man back 🤕 A post shared by MyMixtapez (@mymixtapez) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Yet another violent brawl broke out at Rolling Loud music festival in the Bay Area, this time incited by Florida rapper/part-time punching bag XXXtentacion, who was attacked by yet another fan who clearly had zero problems approaching XXX with whatever beef was on his chest. However, this time, XXX was able to stay on his feet and retaliate, leading to the aforementioned melee, which involved several fans and security. The video of the skirmish (minus the actual punch) can be seen above. During his last scuffle at a show in San Diego where he was actually knocked unconscious, one fan was stabbed — a fact that didn’t seem to bother the dreadlocked rapper one bit at the time.

The diminutive Floridian has been embroiled in all kinds of legal trouble along with the standard issue rapper beef due to allegations of repeated abuse against his then-pregnant girlfriend. While it looked like XXX was trying to make a positive change, posting to Instagram that he would be donating $100,000 to victims of domestic violence, it looks like his past and his various grievances with other members of the hip-hop community (and their fans) won’t leave him alone so easily. Likewise, although his trial was postponed in late September, it wasn’t forgotten about, nor was his pattern of violence against fans and friends. His new trial date in set for December according to a report from Pitchfork.

The other violent incident that took place seems to have involved New York rappers A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PNB Rock, who apparently jumped Oakland rapper Lil B in response to (now deleted) comments he made on Twitter disparaging New York rap for losing its edge, comparing rappers from the region to Detroit sing-rapper Dej Loaf.