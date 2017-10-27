YouTube

It’s been a wild ride for troublesome Florida rapper XXXTentacion, including grisly domestic violence allegations, fights on stage, fights in the crowd, support from the greatest rapper alive, multi-million dollar deals and even a little bit of music along the way. But for all intents and purposes, it appears the ride is over as XXX announced over Instagram that he’s essentially retiring from music.

“Sad to announce I will not be making or releasing any music,” he said on his Instagram story. “I’m tired of being mentally abused for trying to help people, I’m tired of the hate, I’m done.” The sudden turn of events comes on the heels of him announcing he’d be donating $100,000 to domestic violence organizations and apologizing to “any woman that (he) ever disrespected or made feel violated.”

The rapper also faces charges for the aforementioned domestic violence allegations, and though the trial has been postponed, he still stands accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend repeatedly. Whether this goes the way of every other rapper retirement and becomes just a temporary reprieve before new music surfaces is anybody’s guess. But with the charges levied against him, XXX may not have the chance to make music for years to come anyway. Only time will tell.