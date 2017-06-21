Prodigy was one of the most respected artists to come out of the world of hip-hop over the last quarter century. His influence is immeasurable. His impact incredible. The amount of lives he touched with his rhymes, incalculable. All you have to do is look at the tidal wave of tributes that have pored in following the news of his passing to really understand the rarified space he inhabited in the rap universe.

Last night, Prodigy’s hometown team, the New York Yankees were facing off against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their stadium in the Bronx. During a break in play, whoever is in charge of music at Yankee Stadium decided to honor Prodigy by playing Mobb Deep’s greatest and most renowned hit, “Shook Ones Pt. II” from their masterpiece album The Infamous. Fortunately, someone captured the moment on their phone and shared it over social media.

Of course, the Yankees weren’t the only sports entity to pay homage to the life and legacy of Prodigy. Last night, LeBron James uploaded several different videos to his Instagram story showing himself rocking out to Mobb Deep bangers like, “Hell On Earth (Front Lines),” “It’s Mine” and “Give Up The Goods (Just Step).” Read our tribute to his music’s life-saving power here.