You have to excuse Kanye for being so quiet during his apparent hiatus, he’s been dealing with some stuff. But personal problems aren’t keeping Yeezy from work as it’s clear he has something planned for New York Fashion Week and now clues as to what he’s got in store are finally leaking out.

Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner let word slip at the Grammys that ‘Ye was going to miss the big show because he was busy with NYFW, and while that may have seemed like a rouse to hide a surprise he never did appear at the event. Kanye has, however, appeared in New York and according to multiple sources online not only is he revealing Yeezy Season 5 on Wednesday, but apparently Drake is involved and a new song “Lost Hills” might be on the way, too.

*re-downloads TiDAL for the 5th time* pic.twitter.com/uekbvQn4rO — 2DOPEBOYZ (@2DopeBoyz) February 15, 2017

Yeezy Season 5

The duo long ago confirmed that they were working on, or at least planning, a collaborative album and we may finally see the first concrete evidence of that pairing on the way. Nothing is concrete just yet, as all things with Kanye are as secretive as possible, but invitations to the event has reportedly been sent out — see above — including a rare “Lost Hills” t-shirt. The “Lost Hills” is of course the exclusive Calabasas neighborhood that Ye and Drake both call home (“See Kris Jenner I beep twice and I wave”) with dueling swimming pools and tons of famous friends. So yeah, sorry Future, we know you had big plans for Valentine’s week but it looks like Yeezy has come through to own this week — coincidentally the anniversary week for The Life of Pablo and So Far Gone — and make it his own.