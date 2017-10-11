Lynwood, CA Rapper YG Hootie Gets A Big Assist From Kendrick Lamar On ‘My City’

#Kendrick Lamar
10.11.17 59 mins ago

Lynwood, California rapper YG Hootie re-connects with Kendrick Lamar for the first time in nearly four years for the South Central, Los Angeles-plugging anthem, “My City.” For those who don’t know (basically, everybody not actually from Lynwood or Compton), Lynwood is an incorporated city just northeast of Compton. It’s pretty tiny, which is why it’s often abbreviated as part of Compton, but its natives are known to make a little noise now and then, as evidenced by the DJ FU (of Eardrummers fame)-produced anthem big-upping “The City,” as Compton is affectionately known to its citizens.

“I’m the man in my city,” Hootie boasts, proclaiming that he gets love because he’s the plug. Of course, Kendrick does what he does and kidnaps the whole track out from under him, but it’s still a big look for his Hub City brethren, who will undoubtedly get a few more looks on his output thanks to Kung-Fu Kenny’s coveted co-sign.

One fact about the track: The cover features a childhood photo of former President George W. Bush, who actually grew up in Compton way, way back before all the Black people moved in. “Compton gets a lot of bad press which shapes the perception of our city, but most never know George Bush and his family once resided here,” YG Hootie explained. “They even went as far to suppress the fact, but you gotta give it up for The City.”

So far, there’s no additional information about where this loose track will end up or what Hootie is currently working on, but judging from the anthemic nature of “My City,” it’ll show lots of hometown love, and stay strictly street talk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSKendrick LamarMy CityYG Hootie

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP