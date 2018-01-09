Yo Gotti Is Teasing A New Collab With Cardi B — And It Sounds Like Another Club Anthem

01.09.18 2 hours ago

Yo Gotti x Cardi B Snippet 👀🔥

A post shared by OUR GENERATION MUSIC 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusictv) on

With history-making chart-toppers throughout 2017, Cardi B has put herself in a position to become a mainstay in the music industry. From the New Jack Swing-channeling “Finesse” remix with Bruno Mars to the “Motorsport” banger with Migos and Nicki Minaj, the exuberant Bronx rhymer has all her bases covered sonically – and she’s still going. Yo Gotti recently previewed some new music on his Instagram live feed, including a banger with Cardi that he’s got in the cut. From a short listen, the song sounds like it parallels the vibe of his “Rake It Up” collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

It also sounds like it’s the kind of trunk shaker that we’ve come to expect from both Yo Gotti and Cardi B, centered on a thick, groovy bassline and crisp 808 drums. “Where I’m at? K.O.D. “Where I’m at? I’m at LIV/What I’m doin’? Poppin’ p*ssy/Where he at? At the crib,” Cardi rhymes. Yo Gotti follows up with his own gruff braggadocio, letting us know that he “needs a sip of Ace of Spades like it’s soda.”

Who knows when the record will be released, but it should be a welcome addition to each artist’s catalog and a bold new way to enter 2018.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi BYo Gotti

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 3 hours ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP