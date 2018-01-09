With history-making chart-toppers throughout 2017, Cardi B has put herself in a position to become a mainstay in the music industry. From the New Jack Swing-channeling “Finesse” remix with Bruno Mars to the “Motorsport” banger with Migos and Nicki Minaj, the exuberant Bronx rhymer has all her bases covered sonically – and she’s still going. Yo Gotti recently previewed some new music on his Instagram live feed, including a banger with Cardi that he’s got in the cut. From a short listen, the song sounds like it parallels the vibe of his “Rake It Up” collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

It also sounds like it’s the kind of trunk shaker that we’ve come to expect from both Yo Gotti and Cardi B, centered on a thick, groovy bassline and crisp 808 drums. “Where I’m at? K.O.D. “Where I’m at? I’m at LIV/What I’m doin’? Poppin’ p*ssy/Where he at? At the crib,” Cardi rhymes. Yo Gotti follows up with his own gruff braggadocio, letting us know that he “needs a sip of Ace of Spades like it’s soda.”

Who knows when the record will be released, but it should be a welcome addition to each artist’s catalog and a bold new way to enter 2018.