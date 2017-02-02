Young Dolph Serves Up ‘Gelato’ With Migos, Wiz Khalifa And Lil Yachty

iTunes/Paper Route Empire

For anyone who didn’t know Young Dolph had a new project on the horizon, they were damn sure made aware by Thursday night. The face of Paper Route Empire lit Yo Gotti’s ass up with the scathing diss track “Play Wit’ Yo’ B*tch” that was enough to get casual fans’ attention as to who Dolph thinks is the real King of Memphis. What newcomers will come to find is that one song is just a bite-sized example of what Dolph’s been doing for the past couple of years, dating back to his early High Class Street Music tapes.

Dolph has a formula that’s very straightforward and Gelato follows the philosophy that says there’s no need to fix things that aren’t broken. The southern spitter’s comfortable in his lane with beats that sound like a marching band is in the trunk and the topics he knows best: counting up paper, pissin’ haters off, snatchin’ baby mommas and rollin’ up in the coupe.

Although he normally opts to go solo or keeps the collabs very close to home, this time around Dolph’s branching out a bit by bringing on Migos (“Drop It Off”), Wiz Khalifa (“On the River”) and even Lil Yachty hops on board for a track (“Bagg”). Still, not too much has changed with Dolph. All visitors, artists and/or fans, have to abide by doing things his way because it’s the only way and the one that appears to be creating a return since more and more people are finding out about one of the South’s best kept secrets.

Listen the the project for free below and purchase a copy on iTunes.