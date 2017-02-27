Young Dolph Was Shot At 100 Times And Still Performed That Night

Mo' MILLIONS Mo' HATERS! nixxa quit playin💰 #PaperRouteEMPIRE #GelatoOutNOW #iShitOnRappersForFUN #DontPlayWitMe A post shared by DOLPH GABANNA (@youngdolph) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:14am PST

Young Dolph is an underrated rapper spitting out the sort of knucklehead tracks that Atlanta got too weird for. It’s a great niche and he does it well. And now the rapper behind Gelato and Rich Crack Baby has an amazing story to go with his grinding songs. Over the weekend, the rapper’s car was shot at over 100 times and he still went on to perform later that night.

According to BET, the “Preach” rapper was driving through Charlotte — where he had a performance at a club scheduled — when another vehicle rammed his SUV and then fired into the car over 100 times. The car was bulletproof, however and Dolph left the accident scene unharmed. A witness captured video of the aftermath, which can be seen below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young Dolph is very publicly beefing with his fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. He shouted him out directly on the diss track “Play Wit Yo B*tch.” Given that bad blood, there are rumors that the attack was carried out by Gotti supporters (that completely unfounded at this time). However, given that Dolph later performed the track during his set and chose that clip to post to Instagram over any of his singles, it’s not exactly a stretch to say that Dolph might be thinking Gotti was somehow involved. Check out that clip up top.