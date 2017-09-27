Getty Image

Yo Gotti is reportedly a person of interest in Young Dolph’s shooting Tuesday (Sept. 28). According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department are looking into Yo Gotti’s possible involvement in the broad day shooting that sent Dolph to the hospital with relatively minor injuries.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Gotti and Dolph were both staying at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood Tuesday when their crews got into some sort of disagreement. The shooting took place a short time later. While the two rappers do have friction stemming from their relationships to Memphis street life, the diss tracks that they have traded probably exacerbated negative feelings within their entourages.

It’s a shame too; ever since last year, Young Dolph has had a simmering beef with both Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta, to say nothing of the spat he resorted to with legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock over an Instagram post. Dolph even performed immediately after being shot at over 100 times in his bulletproof SUV.

Unfortunately, rappers often have big egos, traumatic pasts, and even bigger entourages that encourage negative behavior. When someone is as steeped in street traditions as Dolph and Gotti appear to be, the term “conflict resolution” may as well be a completely different language from a country they’ve never heard of. However, when beef spills out of the booth, it might be time to consider a treaty between the two crews, before someone really gets hurt.