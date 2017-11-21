Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young Fathers, one of the most interesting UK hip-hop acts in recent times, have been quiet for the past few years, but they teased a comeback earlier this year, with their T2: Trainspotting track “Only God Knows.” Now their return is picking up speed: They recently shared a new song called “Lord,” and now it has an official video, in which the group’s Alloysius Massaquoi rides a horse in the ocean, among other things.

Massaquoi shared his thoughts about the Rianne White-directed clip:

“For me, the video stemmed from… Like how do you describe an emotion, clearly and precisely when you’re completely immersed in it all? An act of internal withdrawal from the outside world, when all you need from the outside world is for someone, anyone, to show they care.”

Graham ‘G’ Hastings also added about the song’s creation, “Kayus brought a rocking horse into the studio one day. God knows why. After we wrote the song, Ally sat on it, took his top off and started riding majestic. Then we thought, ‘Why not?'”

The group previously shared the track a few weeks ago, writing, “Young Fathers have finished a new album. We hope you hear it sometime in the near future, for now here is a song, a song called ‘Lord.’ You can’t dance to it.” They re-affirmed the news of a new record, their first since 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too, in a tweet: “We’ve just finished a new album, and it’s about f*cking time.”

Watch the video above, and check out the group’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/20/2018 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

03/21/2018 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/22/2018 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

03/23/2018 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/24/2018 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/28/2018 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

04/6/2018 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB Box

04/7/2018 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

04/9/2018 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

04/10/2018 — Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory o.p.s

04/11/2018 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

04/12/2018 — Paris, France @ La Badaboum