Young M.A. Pulls Up To The Strip Club In Her New ‘Hot Sauce’ Video

Is there most stereotypical location to film a rap video than in a strip club? In her latest visual project for her track “Hot Sauce,” Young M.A. hits the popular venue, twerking aplenty, while also nodding to a bit of unrest in the female rap game.

“While they making disses I’m just making hits,” she raps, “If it don’t make no dollars it don’t make no sense.” She digs even deeper on the next line; “That’s what lames do.” Put it all together and it could be taken as a thinly veiled reference to Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj who have notably been trading disses. Though, she only has one hit to her name with “Ooouuu,” which reportedly brought in some big money, “Hot Sauce” signifies she’s ready for more.

The song is reportedly part of the Brooklyn rapper’s debut EP, HerStory, that many expect to drop sometime later this month. That release is said to serve as a prelude to the artist’s full-length album HerStory In The Making. In addition, beginning in April she will perform as an opener for 21 Savage’s Issa Tour with Young Nudy and Tee Grizzley. Things are certainly looking up for Young M.A. right now.

Does “Hot Sauce” sound like she has another hit on her hands?