Last night, Young Thug finally came through and delivered his “singing album” Beautiful Thugger Girls. Apparently, the “Easy” and “Breezy got left off the title for one reason or another just before the thing went live, much like the “My Name Is” was abandoned on Jeffrey last year.
Anyway, as you probably suspected, and despite the wealth of new releases that hit today from the likes of Lorde, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Jason Isbell and Kevin Morby to name just a few, a lot of the Internet commentary has centered around Thugger’s latest. As it turns out, people are really digging the Atlanta rapper’s country crooning and have flooded social media with elegies to the down-home vibes found on Beautiful Thugger Girls.
For his part, Thug took to Instagram today and shared a picture of himself with an elaborate cake to celebrate the release of his new album, and share his appreciation to all the fans for continuing to support him. “I love everybody in the world for allowing me to put out music the way I want… I even love the critics because I know it’s all love”
As a critic myself, I will say that is is all love Thugger. The new album is a bop.
