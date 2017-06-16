16th.. A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Last night, Young Thug finally came through and delivered his “singing album” Beautiful Thugger Girls. Apparently, the “Easy” and “Breezy got left off the title for one reason or another just before the thing went live, much like the “My Name Is” was abandoned on Jeffrey last year.

Anyway, as you probably suspected, and despite the wealth of new releases that hit today from the likes of Lorde, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Jason Isbell and Kevin Morby to name just a few, a lot of the Internet commentary has centered around Thugger’s latest. As it turns out, people are really digging the Atlanta rapper’s country crooning and have flooded social media with elegies to the down-home vibes found on Beautiful Thugger Girls.

*listens to the first 10 seconds of the young thug album* wow young thug is going to sweep the country music awards this year — Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) June 16, 2017

cant even say i like all genres except country after this young thug album fuck it who got cowboy hats for the low — i need a girlfriend (@ilooklikelilbil) June 16, 2017

me: *tweets ab how much I hate country music* young thug: EBBTG might have some country songs on it me: https://t.co/70uMLPk5ba — hunter (@HndrixLamar) June 13, 2017

me: country music sucks me after young thug did a country song: howdy sweetie 🤠 — big apple brandon (@sexualjumanji) June 16, 2017

DONALD TRUMP IS GETTING INVESTIGATED YOUNG THUG JUST DROPPED A COUNTRY ALBUM AMERICA IS GETTING BACK ON TRACK 💪🏻🇺🇸💪🏻 — LOUDPVCK (@LOUDPVCK) June 16, 2017

me: how tf can u listen to country young thug: yeehaw! me: pic.twitter.com/zGNTU26bsC — bladii (@byoblad) June 16, 2017

Me: Country music just isn't my thing.

*Young Thug previews a new song that sounds kind of country.

Also me: pic.twitter.com/fr9lJyWlhq — 🖤 (@uknowmysteez_) June 1, 2017

For his part, Thug took to Instagram today and shared a picture of himself with an elaborate cake to celebrate the release of his new album, and share his appreciation to all the fans for continuing to support him. “I love everybody in the world for allowing me to put out music the way I want… I even love the critics because I know it’s all love”

As a critic myself, I will say that is is all love Thugger. The new album is a bop.