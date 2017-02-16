T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is the Rich Gang we all know — Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan — and love is never getting back together, so says A Guy Who Knows Things About Young Thug and that source was verified by the hack of Quan’s Instagram account a few days ago. It sucks, I know, so lets pour out a little liquor and move on because the good news is Birdman still has the Da Vinci code to unlock Level 10 Young Thug as we can see on their new track “Bit Bak.”

Thug and Baby are buddies again, after maybe, possibly setting up the plot to shoot at Lil Wayne but escaping arrest, and they’re the new Rich Gang. Thankfully, Birdman is doing the Phil Jackson on Michael Jordan voodoo to Thug because he hopped into the booth, revisited one of the immaculate “Harambe” flows and went bonkers over this 808 Mafia production. A keen ear and some knowledge of Thug’s catalogue says he probably wrote Birdman’s verse as well, and if this is what we can expect from their new LP in April it will be a welcomed addition to the playlist as we wait for HiTunes or whatever Thug has in store next.

As for Rich Gang, the Thug and Quan version, we’ll always have Tha Tour Pt. 1 and the unofficial sequel to remember the good times.

