Who Wore The Yellow Python Better, Britney Spears Or Young Thug?

#AllTheTime A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

One of the most memorable moments in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards took place in 2001. That year, Britney Spears hit the stage to perform her new single “I’m A Slave 4 U.” Midway through her song and dance, she was handed a gigantic, yellow python which she wrapped around her shoulders, providing one of the most iconic images from the early 2000s.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Wednesday night, Young Thug posted up a photo to Instagram of himself adorned with a similar yellow serpent that recalled Britney’s unforgettable performance. It’s actually the only image currently on Thugger’s social media account. He captioned it “#AllTheTime.” The pic grabbed tens of thousands of likes over the next few hours, including one from Champaign Papi himself, Drake.

Incredibly, last year, MTV launched an intense investigation to find out whatever happened to the snake Britney wore at the VMAs. Incredibly, not only did they track down the snake’s handler Michael Hano, but they discovered that that it is currently alive and well, though much, much larger than it appeared on the award show 15 years ago. In 2001 it weighed around 20-25 pounds, but has quadrupled in size since then.

Along the way MTV also apparently found a similar yellow snake that was used by Selma Hayek in the film From Dusk Til Dawn, and the gecko that appeared in Britney’s “I’m A Slave 4 U” video, who has since passed away.

So now it all begs the question: Who wore it better?