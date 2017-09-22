Young Thug And DJ Carnage’s ‘Young Martha’ EP Is Short But Oh So Sweet

09.21.17

It’s been a minute since Young Thug has blessed the world with some new music. Yes, he dropped Beautiful Thugger Girls back in June, but he deviated a tad to experiment with singing and even some country elements on that album. It all came out just fine, but for fans pining for the “old” Thugger, they might not have gotten what they wanted from that LP. Well, DJ Carnage has come to the rescue for those fans, because he nabbed Thug for the Young Martha EP and though it’s just four songs, it’s chock full of that old sound fans have been waiting for.

With the project so brief, there’s only room for one feature as Meek Mill rips through the previously released “Homie,” but with as versatile and all-encompassing as Thug can be that’s more than enough. Carnage handles all of the production on the quartet of songs, and even though it’s a return to the mean for Thug, there is plenty of room for him to experiment with cadences, flows and even some singing on the LP. It’s not an entire new Young Thug project, and it will likely take some time before we get a new full-length from Thugger, Young Martha is just enough to hold fans over until Thug delivers whatever he has in store for the end of this year.

Stream Young Thug and DJ Carnage’s Young Martha EP below via Apple Music and purchase the four-track project on iTunes here.

