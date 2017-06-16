Twitter

Young Thug waited almost a year to followup his stellar 2016 mixtape Jeffery, but he’s finally back with the singing album executive produced by Drake that he promised in Beautiful Thugger Girls.

The melodic LP isn’t exactly a pivot for Thugger, as he has been known to belt out ballads when the mood serves him, but the acoustic guitar elements and the increased singing do signal a bit of shift for him, at least in his willingness to devote so much of his time to crooning. Thug is joined in this journey by Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, Future, British singer Millie Go Lightly and Jacquees, but Drake and Rich Homie Quan’s names are conspicuously missing from the tracklist. So maybe Drake isn’t the executive producer and that Rich Gang reunion that Thug previewed never really went down, just like Quan said.

The album was rebranded Beautiful Thugger Girls for what surely must have been legal reasons, and thankfully so because Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls was a mouthful. It’s Thug’s first release of 2017, and though he has released a few loose tracks like “Safe,” none are listed on the album.

Stream Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls below