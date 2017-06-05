Does Quavo not sleep? It’s a valid question to ask at this point. Between playing shows as a member of Migos with on Future’s ongoing Nobody Safe tour, the multitude of guest spots on other people’s songs, and the simple act of living, I can’t quite figure out how he managed to find time to for this bonkers collaboration with Young Thug, Duke and Rich The Kid. Yet, here we are.

Today, Digital Trapstars unveiled a brand new single from this impromptu fearsome foursome for their upcoming mixtape project. The song is titled “WTF U Doin” and it’s a frenetic, swaggering monster of track produced by DJ Durel. Thugger in particular is at his unrelenting best, taking over the track on the initial verse and chorus, screaming “F**k the police!” Quavo holds things down second, before handing the mic over to Duke and Rich The Kid.

Digital Trapstars is set unveil their fourth Screens on Lock mixtape sometime this summer. If “WTF U Doin'” is any kind of example of the quality they’re working with for this go around, we should expect nothing less than greatness when the full project finally drops.

Check out the “WTF U Doin'” up top and listen to the earlier Digital Trapstars release Screens on Lock 3 here.