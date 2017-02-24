Young Thug Returns With The Melodic ‘Safe’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young Thug has been busy. After dropping one of the best albums of 2016 with Jeffery, he hit the road — first domestically then overseas with Drake — and hasn’t dropped much music in the past few months. You wouldn’t be wrong in excusing the inactivity, as nightly concerts are tiring (but very lucrative), but clearly Thug has also been using his time traversing the earth to cook up new music, because out of nowhere he returns with a new song and video “Safe.”

While the song may be attached to Thug’s mythical and long-awaited debut album HiTunes, the caption on the video says “I Will Never Quit,” possibly indicating he has a mixtape of the same title on the way. “Safe” is a melodic but hectic number, par the course for Thug’s post-Rich Gang material and while it’s potent, it feels like more of a teaser of whatever he has planned for the coming months. The video is simple, and seems like Thugger and his team found a bright, white hallway while on tour and decided that’d be the perfect backdrop for a new video.

It’s the second new Thug song in a week, as “Bit Bak” with Birdman surfaced over the weekend. With Drake’s Boy Meets World tour wrapping up in mid-March and festival season right around the corner, it seems Thug is ramping up for a big spring.