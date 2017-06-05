Young Thug Improvised A Fresh Beat Using Just His Producer’s Snoring Which Proves He Can Do Anything

06.05.17

Through projects like the Slime Season series and his most recent, outstanding album Jeffrey, Young Thug has proven time and time again that he’s one of the most versatile artists in hip-hop today. The way he uses his voice as an instrument, throwing out ad-libs, changing his tone, tenor and delivery on nearly every single track is downright revelatory. He also has a great ear for new sounds, which he showed off in a recent clip posted up to his Instagram.

Thugger was apparently chilling with his frequent collaborator and producer Wheezy who made the mistake of falling asleep in his presence. Thug decided to mess around and create a brand new, off the cuff beat using Wheezy’s snoring sound as the percussive undertone. Every time the producer would let out a new snore — completely on time it should be noted — Thug would throw in a little melodic flavor in between.

While the snoring clip isn’t expected to make it on to his next “singing album” Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl, produced by Drake, it’s a pretty hilarious exercise, and another piece of evidence showing off Thugger’s unmatched musical mind frame.

Check it out for yourself above, and shout out to the first person who uses it to freestyle over.

