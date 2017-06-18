Young Thug Says We Have Tupac To Thank For His New Album ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’

06.18.17

You’re going to have to excuse Young Thug if he’s feeling himself a tad right now. He dropped his first new project in nearly a year on Friday with the much-anticipated Beautiful Thugger Girls. As usual, the LP was released with great fanfare, and despite big rap releases from the likes of 2 Chainz and Big Boi the chatter around Thugger and his new album is deafening. So he took to Twitter to gloat a little bit, and let us know why he even released this album now to begin with: Because of Tupac.

“I dropped E.B.B.T.G on 2PAC’S bday because I’m the #newPAC,” he said in the tweet. “I feel like I am the thug he didn’t get to become #SoImGoinFinishWhatHeStarted.”

Just about every rapper is influenced by Pac in some way, shape or form. That’s just the result of the slain legend being so impactful that his legacy and influence are felt even decades after his death. Not too many rappers want to fill those monumental shoes though, but Thugger threw his hat right into the competition, in fact he said he’s the Tupac the actual Tupac never got to become. Strong words from Thug, and they’re sure to cause a fervor online like just about everything else he does.

