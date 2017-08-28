Apparently No One Told Young Thug He Won A VMA Last Night

Getty Image

Young Thug won his first MTV Video Music Award last night, capping off a big year for the ATLien. The video for his “Wyclef Jean” track won for Best Editing. Naturally, with Young Thug, the resulting circumstances around the victory are a little odd. For starters, he didn’t actually appear in the video for “Wyclef Jean,” as he skipped out on the shoot for the Pomp&Clout-directed video, forcing them to get creative.

Most hilariously though, he didn’t even know he won the award.

So no one was going to tell me that I won an award?? — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 28, 2017

Thugger posted the incredulous tweet at 4:44 (!!!) PM, a whole 18 hours after the VMAs ended. The official Twitter account for Pomp&Clout tweeted about the award last night, but didn’t actually tag Thugger. I guess that’s why he didn’t realize…either that or him being as spaced out as the very trophy he just learned about.

We’re not sure if his ignorance of his victory reflects more on him and his team, Pomp&Clout, or the Video Music Awards committee, but it’s a crazy circumstance regardless. He could look at it in a positive manner though: not only is he pushing the boundaries of hip-hop with songs like “Wyclef Jean,” he managed to become the first artist who won an award for a video he skipped out on, at a ceremony he didn’t attend – and not even realize it until the next day.