Happy Friday, everybody! Time for a new installment of Ask Alan, the video series where I take your questions about the past, present, and future of this thing that we have chosen to call television. First up this week, I revisit the subject of hope-watching with a question about shows I kept watching even though I didn’t like them simply because I had too much loyalty to the creator, the stars, or both. Five words for you: “I don’t know Butchie, instead.”

Then, I look at the recent flood of in media res openings where an episode or season begins hours, days, or months ahead of what comes immediately after, and note some examples where it works (including on Hannibal and Breaking Bad), and others where it’s frustrating.

Finally, an old chestnut that may warm the hearts of the old Firewall & Iceberg listeners, as someone asks for my feelings about Friday Night Lights season 2, the year that gave us Santiago, Lyla the Christian talk radio show host, the Mexico threesome, Tyra the volleyball star, and, of course, Landry Clarke: serial killer.

As always, you can email questions to me at sepinwall@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.