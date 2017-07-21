Ask Alan: Who Were TV’s Best Robots Ever?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

First up this time out is a question inspired by a debate on this week’s TV Avalanche podcast, where Brian and I argued over whether the drug-dealing robot from Netflix’s GLOW is superior to Mail Robot from The Americans, a debate so controversial, even Mail Robot itself decided to weigh in:

@briancgrubb You went to law school but think An unwitting victim was complicit but give Glow-bot a pass for knowingly trafficking drugs? — Mail Robot (@FBImailrobot) July 18, 2017

After that, we head on into awards country, with a question about how the Emmys divide shows by genre, whereas the Oscars make every feature film compete head-to-head, usually to the disadvantage of comedies. So how, I was asked, would Emmy winners for Outstanding Comedy Series have fared going up against Emmy winners for Outstanding Drama Series if there were no genre distinctions? This required a deep dive into winners of both categories, and a fun alternate history.

Finally, I talk about an issue I grappled with a lot in this week’s Twin Peaks discussion: what if David Lynch intends to keep Dougie Jones around for most, or even all, of Twin Peaks: The Return? Call for help!

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.