Ask Alan: What Are The Best TV Weddings Ever?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

This week’s first question was inspired by the surprising event I got to take part in over the weekend, officiating a TV-themed wedding:

Having just done that, I was asked, what are some of the best TV weddings of all time? Unsurprisingly — especially if you watched the video of my speech — a little show called Parks and Recreation comes up a time or twelve. In general, my answers trended more towards comedies than dramas, but I’m open to suggestions of classic drama weddings.

From there, we get into a problem that I once referred to as Herskozwickitis, but now applies far and wide beyond the works of the guys behind thirtysomething and My So-Called Life: why are TV fans so much rougher on the main characters of shows than on the supporting players?

And that in turn leads to a discussion of the great Halt and Catch Fire series finale, and whether Joe MacMillan is the most impressive example I’ve seen of an unpopular lead character being successfully rehabilitated in the eyes of the audience.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.