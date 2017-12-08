Ask Alan: What Other Cable Drama Actors Should Marry Into Royalty?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

First up this week, my TV critic pal Todd VanDerWerff from Vox asks a question prompted by Suits actress Meghan Markle getting engaged to Prince Harry: “What other cable drama actors should marry into royalty?” I tried not to stretch Todd’s parameters too much, as there are actually a bunch of streaming and/or premium cable drama actors whose entry into the Royal Family would greatly amuse me, but I think I came up with a good lineup of both male and female contenders.

Next, a question prompted by Twitter thread where I noted that my essay from TV (The Book) about Freaks and Geeks was originally going to be an imagined job interview for one of the NBC executives who canceled a show involving Judd Apatow, Paul Feig, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and more: How would I make a Freaks and Geeks revival work? I’m skeptical in general about revivals, but there are some second-generation possibilities here.

Finally, I consider the possibility that if there’s huge attrition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the fourth Avengers film, some of the Marvel TV characters — who’ve all been members of at least one version of the Avengers in the comics — might get promoted to the big screen.

