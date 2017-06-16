Ask Alan: What Shows Were Helped By Changing Nights?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a week off, welcome back to another installment of Ask Alan time, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

I hit four questions rather than the usual three, starting off with one inspired by NBC’s decision to not move This Is Us to Thursday nights, and whether there are notable instances of shows actually being helped by a change like that. Turns out, there have been several, and specifically involving a move to Thursday opposite a pre-existing hit on another network.

From there, I look into the crystal ball to try to figure out how many more years worth of story Better Call Saul might have in it, though we obviously can’t know for sure without knowing whether Gilligan and Gould intend to spend a significant amount of time in the Heisenberg and/or Cinnabon Gene eras.

After helping a reader identify a show that he had on the tip of his tongue, I close out this week’s show by considering where The Leftovers might rank in a future edition of TV (THE BOOK), and also clarify exactly what I meant in my finale review about the amount of pleasure I took from writing about this particular show.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.