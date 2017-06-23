Ask Alan: Why Are The Emmy Acting Awards Split By Gender?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Time for another installment of Ask Alan time, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

We’ve been on an irregular schedule of late, and I suspect that will continue to be the case through the summer due to vacation, travel, etc., so I want to try to do extra-long episodes when possible (and when I have enough questions to warrant it). This week offers up a half-dozen queries, starting with a question about gender-segregated awards show acting categories, which in turn makes me marvel at how this year’s TCA Awards nominees feature 11 women and only 3 men.

From there, I’m asked to expand on a line in my Orange Is the New Black season five review about shows that cling too tightly to formula. Then I hit a few perennials that I haven’t answered in a while — and possibly never in this format — about the death of summer reruns and the lag between when a show debuts in England and when PBS airs it. We head into the home stretch with a look at why Carmichael Show is still on the bubble at NBC, then close things out with one of the toughest either/or questions I’ve ever been asked for this: do I prefer Michael Giacchino’s score for Lost or Max Richter’s for The Leftovers?

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.