Happy Friday, everybody! I am back in the podcasting business again, but that just means that you get two multimedia doses of me most weeks, as it’s time for another installment of Ask Alan.

Our first question for this week’s episode was inspired by tonight’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend finale, and by last week’s online release of the full version of “Period Sex,” which led to a discussion of my favorite songs from TV comedies. As I note in the video, this is one where there were a million great fake songs to choose from, and I only picked a handful. So I look forward to your many picks in the comments.


After that, the death of Mary Tyler Moore led to a question about whether her eponymous sitcom had the best cast in TV history. That’s so broad and impossible (since we all have our own criteria) that I tried to narrow it down a bit, but I welcome arguments for other ensembles.

And finally, we get into one of the side effects of Peak TV: the long gaps between seasons, so that some shows like Fargo or The Leftovers take a year or more off.

As always, you can email questions to askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay

Alan Sepinwall has been writing about television since the mid-'90s. He's the author of "The Revolution Was Televised," about the rise of TV's new golden age, and co-author of "TV (The Book): Two Experts Pick the Greatest American Shows of All Time."

