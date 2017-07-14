Ask Alan: How Good Is ‘Game Of Thrones’ Really?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

We were off last week, so I did an extra-long video this time out, with the first answer rambling for about the length of your average Ask Alan.

You may have heard that Game of Thrones is coming back this week. I’ll be reviewing every episode like always — and working without screeners the way I have for the past few years, so don’t expect them til very late Sunday night — but first up here is a discussion of the show’s overall quality and where it fits into the modern TV drama landscape.

After that, the off-putting joke about Rory’s forgettable boyfriend from the Gilmore Girls revival inspires a look back at other annoying running gags from great shows. Then I talk about why Netflix has so many original series. Then I take up a challenge to choose between two potential Friday Night Lights revivals: one set in Dillon without Coach and Mrs. Coach, and one set elsewhere with Eric and Tami as the only familiar characters, and close things out with my periodic explanation for why ER and some other classics can’t be streamed anywhere.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.