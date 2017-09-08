Ask Alan: What Shows Belong In The Same TV Universe?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

First up this week, I talk about TV shows that would be more fun if they existed in the same fictional universe. Of course, thanks to the St. Elsewhere finale, nearly every show on TV arguably exists in the same universe, somewhere inside the mind of Tommy Westphall. But I tried to pick some shows (along with suggestions from Uproxx colleagues) that have never been explicitly made part of the same universe before, and imagined what it would be like if they crossed over. Would love to hear some of your suggestions for this in the comments.

After that, I talked about the best episodes of both dramas and sitcoms to be directed by regular members of their casts, which felt particularly timely the week before The Orville debuts, featuring work by several Star Trek actors-turned-directors.

Finally, I closed things out with some unfinished business from Game of Thrones season seven, trying to figure out a more plausible route to give the Night King his newest pet than what the show actually did.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.